Manipur plans grocery kiosks near Myanmar border to stop spread of Coronavirus

Manipur government is planning to open grocery kiosks along the borders with Myanmar in order to prevent its residents from crossing the border to buy the essentials and thereby prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said the state cabinet discussed the need for opening grocery kiosks in some areas along the borders in Churachandpur, Kamjong and Tengnoupal districts as some people used to cross the border to buy essential items.

Manipur shares about 510-km of 1,624 km-long borders with Myanmar but a large part is unfenced and is guarded by Assam Rifles. People on both sides of the border, however, are allowed to travel up to 20-km without travel documents as part of an agreement between the two countries. Before the country-wide lockdown was clamped, the state closed the border gates but the free movement of people in some areas continue to worry the state government about the possible spread of the coronavirus from across the borders.

Manipur reported two COVID-19 positive cases but both recovered and have been released from hospitals.

"The state needs to maintain extra vigil in its border areas to check incoming of infected persons because even slight negligence may lead to an unmanageable situation. The state must never take it easy with the notion that it has zero positive cases now. We all must take it as just a beginning of a long battle against the deadly coronavirus which requires a systematic approach to come out victorious," said a statement quoting Singh.

Singh also asked the director-general of police L M Khaute to re-enforce with more police vigil in Churanchandpur district to increase the number of check posts.

Singh on Tuesday distributed medical equipment to chief medical officers in Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal and Jiribam districts and the medical officer of Mao public health centre. This included 85 thermal scanners, 930 PPEs, 510 N95 masks, 26,000 three-layer masks, 25,500 gloves, 85 oximeters, 8500 surgical caps, and 85 sanitizers. The equipment was bought with assistance from the local area development fund of Lorho S. Pfoze, MP, Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency.