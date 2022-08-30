Manish Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by Oppn

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday dubbed the BJP a "bacha chor" party in the Delhi Assembly while referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case.

Sisodia said also that false news was planted that property papers were found in his locker during a CBI search.

"We have answered all questions of the Opposition. We can't answer lies being thrown by them. Only items worth Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 including 'jhunjuna' (a toy) of my son was found in the locker by CBI," Sisodia said in the House amid uproar by opposition MLAs.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia's honesty stands vindicated in front of entire nation: Kejriwal after CBI search

Sisodia and his wife were present as a four-member CBI team conducted a search of his locker at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

As the uproar continued, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled outs all BJP MLAs except Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who also walked out in protest.

Sisodia was referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator and seven others in connection with the recovery of a seven-month-old child who was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction six days ago.