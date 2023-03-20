Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 3 in excise policy case

The judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was extended by 14 days on Monday. He will now remain in custody till April 3 in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi Excise Policy case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by 14 days, in the CBI case He is presently on ED remand till March 22. pic.twitter.com/13QsnYdwVg — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy. The CBI had arrested him on February 26.

The ED is probing money laundering charges against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

