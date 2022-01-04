Mankind Pharma to launch oral coronavirus drug at Rs 35 per capsule: Report

As the nation witnesses another surge in Covid-19 cases, Mankind Pharma is all set to roll out the cheapest Covid-19 antiviral drug, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Mankind Pharma's Molnupiravir drug for Covid-19 will cost Rs 35 per capsule and the full treatment of Molulife (Mankind's brand name) is expected to cost Rs 1,400, the company's chairman RC Juneja told the publication.

It is expected to hit the markets this week, he said.

The recommended dose of the Molnupiravir is 800 mg twice a day for five days.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed 13 drugmakers including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s to make the antiviral drug, as India gears up to fight a fresh wave of the pandemic which may be propelled by the new variant Omicron.

Last week, India expanded its basket of drugs to treat coronavirus by approving the drug for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients who have a high risk of progression of Covid-19.

Also Read — India approves two new Covid-19 vaccines, an oral pill: All you need to know

Molnupiravir was developed by Ridgeback in collaboration with the pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co.

The pill has alsobeen cleared by regulators in Denmark, Philippines, and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral that inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication by viral mutagenesis.

The US FDA on December 23 had granted EUA for Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe Covid-19, including hospitalisation or death, and for whom alternative Covid-19 treatment options authorised by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: