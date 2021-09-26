Mann ki Baat Live: Covid taught all to pay attention to healthcare and natural products, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the 81st Mann ki Baat episode which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi is returning from his three-day visit to the US, where he met President Joe Biden, and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia in the first in-person meet of the Quad. Stay tuned for updates.
Take unvaccinated people around you to Covid jab centres, urges Modi
PM asks youths to find out about Deen Dayal Upadhyay
In Pulwama, 2 people have been using their knowledge to run their agricultural start-up: PM
Ayush Ministry bringing light to herbal and medicinal plants like neem and aloe vera
PM talks of Aloe vera field in Jharkhand run by women and how sanitizer companies are flocking to them
Covid taught all to pay attention to healthcare and natural products: PM
Modi draws attention to 'economic cleanliness', talks of popularity of technology like UPI
Turn to khadi products on Gandhi Jayanti: PM
Country needs 'theme parks on unsung heroes': PM
Gandhi had launched movement for cleanliness: Modi
All must celebrate rivers at least once a year: PM
A lot being done to revive rivers, says PM on World Rivers Day
Sabarmati river was revived from dry spell too, says Modi
TN's Naga river was revived by locals, says PM
Can tackle water pollution with everyone's cooperation, says PM
PM calls 'World river day' an important day to remember
PM begins address to India in 81st edition of Mann ki Baat
Where to tune in for Mann ki Baat
'Mann Ki Baat' will be live-streamed onBJP’s YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office. It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.
Modi had touched upon India's startup culture in last Mann ki Baat
In his last Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the start-up culture has become very vibrant in India with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future.
Modi had also noted that space sector reforms in the country have caught the people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be developed by youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors. (TI
PM Modi is returning from his 3-day visit to the US
During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga.
Various topics expected to be addressed today
In the 81st edition of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi is expected to discuss varied topics. On his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he received several interesting inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat. "Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”