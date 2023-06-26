Matter is in court and court will do its work, says Brij Bhushan on wrestlers withdrawing protest

A day after the protesting wrestlers ruled out hitting the roads again saying their fight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief will be fought in the court and not on roads, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said "the court will do its work".

"The matter is in the court, and the court will do its work," ANI cited the WFI chief as saying.

#WATCH | " The matter is in the court, and the court will do its work," says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on wrestlers withdrawing protest against him following submission of chargesheet in the court pic.twitter.com/JpPmbGZIzB — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

After being removed from Jantar Mantar on May 28, the wrestlers had suspended their protest till June 15 after getting assurance from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then and none of his family members will be allowed to contest WFI elections.

On Saturday, in a live address on social media, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had attacked former wrestler and now BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt for questioning the IOA ad-hoc panel's decision to grant them exemption from Asian Games trials.

On Sunday, the wrestlers, in a tweet, said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh. "In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road," the statement on twitter read.

