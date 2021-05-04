May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to Covid-19

May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to Covid-19 situation

The April edition of the exam was also postponed following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 17:24 ist
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Credit: PTI Photo

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 has been postponed in view of the Covid-19 situation, according to the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA).

The April edition of the exam was also postponed following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

"The JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 is being postponed in view of the current pandemic situation," the NTA said in an official order.

It added that the rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently.

"The registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage," the NTA added.

