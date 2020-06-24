Mayukh, Samrat Choudhary BJP candidates for Bihar MLC

Mayukh, Samrat Choudhary BJP candidates for Bihar MLC polls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 12:45 ist
BJP flag. Credits: PTI Photo

The BJP on Wednesday named its national media co-head Sanjay Prakash, better known as Sanjay Mayukh, and Samrat Choudhary as its candidates for the MLC polls in Bihar.

Both are likely to be elected, given the strength of the BJP in the state assembly.

Mayukh has been nominated for a second term by the party.

Choudhary's candidature assumes significance due to the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He is a Koeri, a numerically strong backward caste in the state, and his father, Shakuni Choudhary, is a seasoned politician who has frequently changed his political affiliations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
MLC poll
Elections

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 