MCA21 glitches: Sitharaman reviews matter; directs setting up special team to address grievances

Amid stakeholders facing glitches in submitting forms under the companies law through the MCA21 portal, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked the corporate affairs ministry to form a special team to address public grievances on a priority basis.

Besides, Sitharaman, who is in charge of the ministries of finance and corporate affairs, has asked the corporate affairs ministry to monitor the issues on a daily basis.

Filings under the companies law and the limited liability partnership law are submitted to the corporate affairs ministry through the MCA21 portal and in recent days, there have been complaints about technical issues with the portal.

Against this backdrop, Sitharaman, on Tuesday reviewed the matter.

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman's office said that many users of MCA21 portal have reported facing technical issues at the time of filing since the launch of the new forms under Version 3 on January 23.

"@MCA21India has been working along with @theicai, @icsi_cs, @LTIMindtreeOFCL, and consultants (EY @EY_India and NISG @NISGsmartgov) to solve the matter expeditiously," her office said.

According to a tweet, the minister reviewed the matter and has "instructed the @MCA21India to form a special team to address public grievances on priority" and directed the ministry to monitor the issues on a daily basis.

MCA21 allows electronic filings of various documents.