Meet Karnataka's five 2021 Padma awardees

Five from Karnataka were given Padma awards. Eminent cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde was named for India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.
Chandrashekhar Kambara was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Matha B Manjamma Jogati an exponent in the field of arts was named as one Padma Shri recipients this year.
Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap was also honoured with the Padma Shri. K Y Venkatesh a para-athlete was named for the Padma Shri award.
Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know
480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis
How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China
Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star
The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing
DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'
Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man
How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'