Meet Karnataka's five 2021 Padma awardees

Five from Karnataka were given Padma awards. Eminent cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde was named for India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

Chandrashekhar Kambara was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Matha B Manjamma Jogati an exponent in the field of arts was named as one Padma Shri recipients this year.

Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap was also honoured with the Padma Shri. K Y Venkatesh a para-athlete was named for the Padma Shri award.