Meet Karnataka's five 2021 Padma awardees

Meet Karnataka's five 2021 Padma awardees

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 21:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Twitter Photo/@PadmaAwards

Five from Karnataka were given Padma awards. Eminent cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde was named for India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

Chandrashekhar Kambara was honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Matha B Manjamma Jogati an exponent in the field of arts was named as one Padma Shri recipients this year.

Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap was also honoured with the Padma Shri. K Y Venkatesh a para-athlete was named for the Padma Shri award.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Padma awards
Karnataka
Padma Bhushan
Padma Vibhushan
Padma Shri

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 