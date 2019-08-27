MHA to hold high-level meet on J&K Reorganisation Act

The Union Home Ministry will hold a high-level meeting on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act Bill, 2019, on Tuesday, chaired by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, according to reports.

The J&K Reorganisation Act is about the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, i.e, Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and that of Ladakh, without a legislature.

Meanwhile, Tourism minister Prahlad Patel will be touring Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with a team of officials from the Union tourism ministry next month to finalise plans for boosting tourism in the two newly-formed Union territories', by November 1, according to a PTI report.

(This is a developing story, further updates will be added with progress.)