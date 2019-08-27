MHA to hold high-level meet on J&K Reorganisation Act

  Aug 27 2019, 11:09am ist
  updated: Aug 27 2019, 11:51am ist
An Indian policeman patrols a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 20, 2019. (Photo by REUTERS)

The Union Home Ministry will hold a high-level meeting on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act Bill, 2019, on Tuesday, chaired by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, according to reports.

The J&K Reorganisation Act is about the bifurcation of the state into two union territories, i.e, Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and that of Ladakh, without a legislature.

Meanwhile, Tourism minister Prahlad Patel will be touring Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with a team of officials from the Union tourism ministry next month to finalise plans for boosting tourism in the two newly-formed Union territories', by November 1, according to a PTI report.

(This is a developing story, further updates will be added with progress.)

Home Ministry
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
