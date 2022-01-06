MHA's non-renewal of licence to impact social work: Oxfam India

With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) not renewing its licence to collect foreign funds, Oxfam India has said the decision would have an impact on its ongoing humanitarian and social work in 16 states across the country, especially Covid-19 related programmes.

The MHA has rejected its application to renew its licence under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010.

In a statement, Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar said they will reach out to the MHA and will urge them to lift the funding restrictions to ensure vulnerable communities keep receiving the support they need at this critical time brought forth by the pandemic.

Read more: Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity facing stressful challenges: Goa Archbishop

“Over the years, our work has always been in public interest and guided by the principle of creating lasting solutions to address the injustice of poverty, to leave no one behind and to end discrimination and create a free and just society. The MHA’s refusal to renew Oxfam India’s FCRA registration will not reduce Oxfam India’s commitment to serve the vulnerable communities in the country and uphold values enshrined in the Indian Constitution," he said.

He said Oxfam India has been working in public interest with the government, communities and frontline workers in the country for decades now and during the Covid-19 pandemic, they joined hands with health departments, district administrations and ASHA workers across the nation to provide life-saving equipment and support.

"We are also working with various state governments to ensure bridging the learning gap in school education due to Covid-19. We have worked to enhance women's livelihood and worked with forest dwellers to ensure that they are not denied their rights. We have worked in some of the most flood prone districts to make communities resilient and provide a lasting solution. The Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to deny renewal of FCRA registration will severely hamper these collaborations which were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis," he said.

The MHA decision would "severely" hamper 'Mission Sanjeevani’, its Covid-19 response programme, the Oxfam India said. Under the initiative, Oxfam India provided six Oxygen generating plants and distributed over 13,388 lifesaving medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, BiPAP Machines, concentrators, and ventilators, over 116,957 safety and PPE kits, over 9929 diagnostic equipment such as thermometers and oximeters, and 20,000 testing kits in 16 states.

"We reached to over 141 district-level hospitals, 171 Primary Health Centres, and 167 Community Health Centres," it said.

Since March 2020, Oxfam India said it was at the forefront whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon NGOs and civil society to join the fight against Covid-19 by helping the government to strengthen health services and accelerate pace of vaccination drive.

Watch the latest DH videos: