Millets to increase income of small and marginal farmers: Govt

The government on Saturday said popularisation of millets in the country will lead to increase in the income of small and marginal farmers and urged international organisations, academia and hotel industry to revive the forgotten glory of "miracle millets".

The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of the Millet, following a proposal by India, which wants to position itself as a global hub for millets. Several initiatives are being undertaken in this regard.

Addressing 9th International Chefs Conference organised by the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations here, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said millets are considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.

In India, millets are primarily a kharif crop, requiring less water and agricultural inputs than other similar staples.

"Millets are important by virtue of its mammoth potential to generate livelihoods, increase farmers' income and ensure food and nutritional security all over the world," he said in a statement.

The minister also urged international organizations, academia, hotels, media, Indian diaspora, start-up communities, civil society, and all others in the millets value-chain to come forward and join hands to revive the forgotten glory of 'Miracle Millets' through a collaborative approach.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said, "With the popularization of millets in the country, it will lead to an increase in incomes of small and Marginal farmers."

Taking note of the high agricultural growth over the past few years and its robust contribution in overall GDP, he said the government is ready to take all steps to make the sector the most modern one through adoption of new and emerging technologies.

The government prioritised millets recognizing its enormous potential, which also aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global millets market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5 per cent between 2021-2026, the statement said.