Ministry of Shipping announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for employee death due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Shipping, on Tuesday, announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh for people working in major ports in the country, in case they die due to COVID-19.

The Ministry has decided that major ports may grant Rs 50 lakh compensation ex-gratia in the event of loss of life due to COVID-19 to the dependent members or legal heirs of the port employees, it said.

Both direct and contractual employees are covered under the scheme.

India has 12 major ports, including Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Cochin and Mangalore.

“Monetary Compensation is declared to cover the risk of life due to COVID-19 contamination while discharging the Port related duty. Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/ disbursement of the compensation/ Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from COVID-19. This compensation is applicable only for the pandemic of COVID-19 and shall be in force up to September 30, 2020 subject review,” the government said in a statement.