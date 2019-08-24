Modi discusses India-UAE cultural ties with Nahyan

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Abu Dhabi,
  • Aug 24 2019, 16:07pm ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2019, 18:00pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting, in Abu Dhabi, Saturday. PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed ways to improve trade and cultural ties between India and the UAE with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Welcoming Modi, the crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed gratitude to his "brother" for visiting "his second home".

"Further cementing a close friendship. Fruitful talks between H.H. Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and PM @narendramodi in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders discussed ways to improve trade and cultural relations between India and UAE," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders also discussed the "full spectrum of the strong India-UAE partnership", which has been "built over generations", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

There was a "new energy" in the relationship between the two leaders, he tweeted.

Kumar quoted the crown prince as saying, "I am so grateful that my brother is coming to his second home."

With robust flow of bilateral investments and an annual bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion, the UAE is India's third-largest trade partner. It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India. 

