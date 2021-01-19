Bose's birth anniversary declared as 'Parakram Diwas'

Modi govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'

PM Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 16:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.

He said 200 Patua artistes from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose's life.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a programme in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born. 

Another programme will be held in Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat district where Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.

An 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Subhas Chandra Bose
Prahlad Singh Patel
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

'History created': B-Town lauds Team India's series win

'History created': B-Town lauds Team India's series win

'Zubeidaa' turns 20, here's what Shyam Benegal says

'Zubeidaa' turns 20, here's what Shyam Benegal says

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

 