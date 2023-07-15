Modi surname case: Rahul Gandhi files petition in SC over Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court's July 7 order dismissing his plea for stay on his conviction in a defamation case for his 2019 remarks as to why all thieves had the Modi surname.

The plea, settled by senior advocate A M Singhvi, has been filed by advocate S Prasanna on his behalf.

Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, whose defamation complaint led to conviction of Rahul, has already filed a caveat in the Supreme Court for a prior intimation of hearing in case the disqualified Wayanad MP challenged the High Court's order declining his plea for stay on conviction.

The High Court had on July 7 dismissed Gandhi's plea to suspend his conviction in the defamation case.

A bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak had said that in view of Gandhi's conduct and other pending cases against him, the conviction in the present case would not do any injustice to him.

The court also pointed out it is well settled law that stay on conviction is not a rule but rather an exception.

"Moreover, as many as 10 criminal cases are pending against the applicant. It is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics...After the complaint in the present case, another complaint was filed at Pune by the grandson of Veer Savarkar against the applicant," the bench had said.

The Congress had then said the High Court's judgement was not unexpected.

In April, a sessions court in Surat had also dismissed Gandhi's plea to stay his conviction in the defamation case, affecting his chances to get back his status as Member of Parliament.

It had then said that Gandhi, as the MP and President of the second largest political party, should have been more careful with his words, which would have large impact on the minds of people.

On March 23, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, had held Gandhi guilty for the offence of defamation and awarded him maximum two-year jail term on the complaint by Purnesh Modi.