Modi to engage with Japanese, Australian PMs amid differences within Quad over Russia-Ukraine conflict

India has lined up back-to-back high-level bilateral engagements with Japan and Australia even as its persistent refusal to directly condemn Russia for its aggression against Ukraine brought to the fore its differences with other members of the Quad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his new Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for a summit in New Delhi on Saturday. He will hold a virtual summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

Modi is having back-to-back bilateral engagements with Kishida and Morrison just days after a virtual summit of the Quad convened by the United States President Joe Biden exposed the differences within the four-nation coalition over Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India argued that the Quad should keep its focus on countering China in the Indo-Pacific region and resisted the US bid to get the coalition formally condemn Russia’s military offensives against Ukraine. Though Australia and Japan supported the US, it was due to objection of India that the joint statement issued after the summit of the Quad had no direct condemnation of Russia for its military operations in Ukraine.

The Modi-Kishida summit will mark the resumption of the practice of holding an annual India-Japan summit after a gap of three years. The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said.

Modi and Morrison will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. They are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility and education. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues, the MEA stated.

