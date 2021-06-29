Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to begin from July 19

Monsoon Session of Parliament may begin from July 19

  • Jun 29 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 14:29 ist
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament take place from July 19 to August 13. Last year, the Session was curtailed due to Covid-19.

