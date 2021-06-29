Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to begin from July 19

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Tuesday recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament take place from July 19 to August 13. Last year, the Session was curtailed due to Covid-19.
More to follow...
