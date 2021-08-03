Parliament Live: Both Houses to begin session at 11 am
Parliament Live: Both Houses to begin session at 11 am
updated: Aug 03 2021, 07:30 ist
Both Houses will begin the session at 11 am. On Monday, The Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021.
07:29
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil (in file photo) has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape & killing of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area. pic.twitter.com/Ui9gm3O6RV
12 MPs from eight parties ready to testify against Hardeep Puri: TMC
Upping the ante against Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, whom they accuse of hurling abuses at and threatening its now suspended MP Dr Santunu Sen inside Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress has sought a probe into the incident and promised to depose 12 MPs from eight parties as witnesses in front of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
17.94 lakh Covid related health insurance claims settled
As many as 17.94 lakh Covid-related health insurance claims amounting to Rs 21,837 crore were settled in about last 15 months till July 15, 2021.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said health insurance claims are settled by insurers as per terms and conditions of the health insurance policy contract.
(PTI)
07:01
Lok Sabha passes bill to amend general insurance law amid opposition protests
Proceedings of Lok Sabha were disrupted for the 10th straight working day on Monday with a relentless opposition raising slogans on the Pegasus spying row and the farmers' issue and amid the din, the House passed a bill that allows the government to pare its stake in state-owned insurers.
(PTI)
07:00
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Read more
