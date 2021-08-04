Parliament Live: All Opposition wants Parliament to run, says Derek O'brien

With a stalemate in Parliament over the Pegasus spyware issue continuing for the 11th day, the government and various opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to take up a statutory resolution and seven bills in the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills, including the Essential Defence Services Bill that empowers the government to ban strikes, agitations and lockouts in defence establishments. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
All Opposition wants Parliament to run, says Derek O'brien
Govt, Oppn parties agree to take up statutory resolution, seven bills in Rajya Sabha
(PTI)
Government pushes key Bills in LS, RS amid Opposition protests
Amid opposition protests, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills, including the Essential Defence Services Bill that empowers the government to ban strikes, agitations and lockouts in defence establishments.
Opposition displays posters in 7 languages in Parliament on Pegasus row
Protesting against the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware by the government to snoop on political rivals, Opposition parties displayed specially-designed posters in seven different languages in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, demanding a discussion on the issue.
