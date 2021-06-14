Monuments, museums under ASI to reopen from June 16

The Archaeological Survey (ASI) of India on Monday said that all centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under it that were closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from June 16.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic
The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies