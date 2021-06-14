Monuments, museums under ASI to reopen from June 16

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 14 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 13:58 ist
Clouds hover over Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Archaeological Survey (ASI) of India on Monday said that all centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under it that were closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from June 16.

More to follow...

 

