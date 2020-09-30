More people allowed to attend marriages, funerals as Centre eases restrictions on gatherings

Now, more people will be allowed to attend marriage functions and funerals from October 15 with the government easing restrictions on gatherings.

From September 21, such functions could have a guest list of 100 people and with new relaxations, around 200 people can attend these gatherings. Till September 20, the restriction of 50 guests for marriages and 20 for funerals remained in place.

The new guidelines for reopening, that comes into effect from October 1 allows social, academic, entertainment, cultural, religious, political and other congregations to have more than 100 people in attendance subject to certain conditions from October 15.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed but with a ceiling of 200 people. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In open spaces, it will be keeping the size of the ground or the space in view and with strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser.

State and Union Territory governments will issue detailed Stand Operating Procedures for such gatherings.

The relaxation on gatherings, including political ones, will be a blessing in disguise for campaigning in Bihar as the state would be going in for Assembly polls from October 28.

Also, the new guidelines have reiterated that there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement.

The existing SOPs will continue for movement of passenger trains, Metro, domestic air travel as well as movement of people on Vande Bharat and air transport bubble flights.

Wearing of face cover in public places, work places and during transport will continue to be mandatory.