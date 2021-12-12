Mortal remains of Army Havildar killed in chopper crash reach hometown in Bengal

Mortal remains of chopper crash victim reach WB

Family sources said that the last rites of Rai, who was a part of the personal security detail of General Rawat, will be held on Monday

PTI
PTI, Siliguri (WB),
  • Dec 12 2021, 20:01 ist
Army personnel and family members pay tribute of late Personal Security Officer Havildar Satoal Rai, during the cremation ceremony on the outskirts of Siliguri on December 12, 2021, days after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat. Credit: AFP Photo

The mortal remains of Army Havildar Satpal Rai, who died in the helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, arrived at Bagdogra airport here on Sunday.

BJP MP Raju Bista, former Bengal minister Gautam Deb and state government officials paid tribute to the deceased soldier, following which his remains were taken to his native village in Takdah, near Darjeeling town, in a flower-bedecked Army truck.

Family sources said that the last rites of Rai, who was a part of the personal security detail of General Rawat, will be held on Monday.

The soldier, who joined the Army in 2001, died in the helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. 

