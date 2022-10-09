Mulayam Singh Yadav critical, on life-saving drugs

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is critical and he is on life-saving drugs.
"He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram told ANI.
More to follow...
