Mumbai: 3 boys feared drowned during Ganesh immersion

Mumbai: 3 boys feared drowned in sea at Versova during Ganesh idol immersion, 2 rescued

The rescued boys were taken to the Cooper Hospital

  • Sep 20 2021, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 06:12 ist
Three boys were feared drowned in sea at Versova jetty here during the Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday night, while two others accompanying them were rescued, a fire brigade official said.

"We received a call about the incident around 9 pm and reached the spot in half an hour, where we were told that five boys had ventured into the sea for immersing a Ganesh idol. But two of them were rescued by the people present there and some local residents before our team went there," he said.

The rescued boys were taken to the Cooper Hospital, the official said. "However, three boys are still missing, and a search operation is on with the help of lifeguards and members of the Flood Rescued Team. LED lights and a ferry boat is being used for the operation," he said.

The help of Navy divers has been sought, the official said, adding that a fire engine, one boat, some lifeguards and other personnel are present at the spot.

