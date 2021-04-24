Mumbai cop Sunil Mane suspended a day after NIA arrest

Mane had been transferred to the local arms section in a reshuffle of the crime branch following the arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in Ambani security scare case

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 24 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 14:53 ist
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating both these cases - recovery of SUV and Hiren's murder - had arrested Mane on Friday for his alleged involvement. Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, an official said.

His suspension order was issued in the morning, the official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating both these cases - recovery of SUV and Hiren's murder - had arrested Mane on Friday for his alleged involvement.

Read: Ambani security scare case: NIA probing 'fake encounter' angle

Mane had been transferred to the local arms section in a reshuffle of the crime branch following the arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in Ambani security scare case.

Mane was earlier in-charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of the Mumbai crime branch.

The NIA had on Friday claimed that during the probe, it came to light that Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiren.

After Mane's arrest, a special NIA court in Mumbai had remanded him to the central probe agency's custody till April 28.

The explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiren, a Thane-based businessman, had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, but the vehicle had been stolen before its recovery near Antilia, Ambani's multi-storey residence. Hiren's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. f

NIA
Mumabi
Sachin Vaze
Mukesh Ambani

