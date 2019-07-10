Mumbai: DKS prevented from meeting rebel MLAs

High drama prevailed when Karnataka Congress leader and water resources minister DK Shivakumar was prevented from meeting rebel MLAs in a Mumbai hotel.



Shivakumar arrived at the Mumbai airport around 0830 hrs and headed straight to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai.

"My brothers are here, I wanted to meet them, we were in government together, there were some issues, we want to negotiate and sort out the issue," he said.

He was prevented by police from entering the hotel.

As of now, he is outside the hotel.

"I have booked a room, I have a car, I have friends inside, my brothers are here," he said.

The senior leader said that Mumbai is an "international city" and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is his "friend".

"I have come here with a heart...I have come to exchange my heart...I have no weapons," he said adding that if there is a threat perception an IPS officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of police can accompany him to his hotel and his room.

"Yesterday BJP leaders - an ex-speaker and ex-deputy chief minister went inside the hotel," he said.

Shivakumar suggested that the MLAs are forcibly kept inside.