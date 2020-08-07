Munnar landslide Live: Death toll in Rajamala tragedy rises to 28
Munnar landslide Live: Death toll in Rajamala tragedy rises to 28
updated: Aug 09 2020, 12:02 ist
At least 80 people are feared trapped in a massive landslide at Rajamala about 20 km from Munnar in Idukki district. Track this blog to get live updates on the massive landslide at Rajamala near Munnar. Stay tuned for live updates.
11:58
Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 28, following the recovery of another body
Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 28, following the recovery of another body: Idukki District Information Office, reports news agency ANI
14:37
IMD has issued red and orange alert in various districts of Kerala
The IMD has issued red andorange alert in various districts of Kerala. Red alert issued for August 8 in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad andKannur. Orange alert issued for 9th Aug in Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad andKasargod.
13:06
5 more bodies recovered from Munnar landslide spot; toll rises to 22
Five more bodies have been recovered from the landslide-hit Pettimudi near Munnar in Idukki in Kerala taking the death toll to 22. According to district authorities, 49 persons were still missing. The rescue operation by NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services that was stopped by Friday evening to poor light and bad weather resumed by Saturday morning.
12:01
#Kerala: Death toll rises to 21 as 3 more bodies recovered today from the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki. Search underway for the missing people pic.twitter.com/qAcvf1kiko
Monsoon floods engulf Kerala for 3rd year in a row
The landslide at Pettimudi near Maunnar in Idukki occurred almost exactly one year after Kerala witnessed two major landslides. The state is also witnessing natural calamities in the month of August for the third year in a row.
The rescue mission will continue during the night. All arrangements have been made to provide enough light at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki, says Kerala CM Vijayan
19:05
A baby elephant found dead under Achankovil bridge near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala
19:01
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths, says he is particularly concerned about his constituency, Wayanad
Heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in Munnar in which many have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help.
I'm particularly concerned about my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad and I'm closely tracking the situation over there.
The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances.
18:22
Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, says Kerala CM
The state government will bear the expense of treatment of those injured due to the landslide, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
18:21
Adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected due to landslide in Rajamala, Idukki, says CM
The state government has sought the help of Indian Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for air lifting people, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
17:29
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Kerala
Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki(Kerala) due to landslide.
Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has reached the spot to provide all possible assistance to the administration with the rescue work. May injured recover soon.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lauds the dedication of rescue teams at Rajamala, Idukki
Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the dedication of Rescue teams at Rajamala,#Idukki,where landslide claimed 14 lives &rendered many people missing. NDRF,Police,Fire Force,Forest,Revenue depts&local people are working hard to save lives',he said:PRO,KeralaRajBhavan
PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of those who lost their lives
Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala). Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide: PMO
Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide.
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF & the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected: PM Narendra Modi
16:35
Rescue work at Pettimudi near Munnar. 15 bodies recovered so far, 51 still missing and 12 rescued.
16:17
Death toll in rises to nine in the landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district
57 people still missing, rescue work underway. Eyewitnesses say they heard a loud sound when landslide occurred.
15:49
My condolences to bereaved families, says MoS MEA
I've spoken to Kerala Chief Secy & also requested MoS Home & MoS Defence to extend help regrading sending NDRF teams & Air Force assistance that Kerala Govt requested. GoI is ready to extend all help: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan on Idukki landslide
15:31
India Meteorological Department issues red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts. Red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today.
14:41
So far, seven bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki. The rescue mission is in progress. I will be going to Idukki, says Kerala Minister MM Mani.
13:45
Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, according to All India Radio. The rescue operation is being carried out in the landslide-hit areas.
13:24
Seven bodies have been recovered from the spot so far, according to sources.
13:22
Kerala: A team of National Disaster Response Force arrives at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.
Five estate workers killed in landslide in Idukki district
Five people were killed when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district early Friday morning as heavy rains pounded the area triggering a landslide.
Police sources told PTI that five bodies have been recovered.
Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said that there were 82 persons in four hamlets in the landslide-hit area. But it is yet to be ascertained how many are trapped in the debris. No information on casualties was available yet even as there were unconfirmed reports that five bodies already recovered and around ten rescued.
The exact area of the tragedy is Pettimudi near Rajamala.
12:40
Munnar MLA S Rajendran told the media that it was difficult to reach the spot as a bridge which provided access to the area was washed away in the rains. "At least 200-300 people live there. There are many lanes and a canteen at the location. We are yet to receive further details. Since one of the bridges to that area was destroyed last night, it has become difficult to access the region," he added.
"Also, those who are there are finding it difficult to contact us because the only mobile tower there is not functioning properly due to power failure," Rajendran said. Workers from a nearby estate have rushed to the spot for rescue operations. (PTI)
12:28
Medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts deployed at Idukki, says the Kerala government.
12:20
Five estate workers killed in landslide in Idukki district
Five people were killed when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district early Friday morning as heavy rains pounded the area triggering a landslide. Police sources told PTI that five bodies have been recovered.
Five others who were injured have been rushed to the Tata General Hospital. At least 70 people were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying as many as 20 houses of plantation workers. (PTI)
12:16
Kerala: 5 people have lost their lives in a landslide at Rajamala in Idduki district; rescue operation underway.
Kerala CMO contacts IAF to provide helicopter services for rescue operations
Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon, according to a statement by Kerala CMO.
11:27
Five people are dead, 10 others have been rescued in a landslide at Idukki district's Rajamala, says Kerala Police.
11:15
National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/4Z6mJDMlVi
So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there, Idukki SP tells ANI.
11:03
At least 80 feared trapped in landslide at Rajamala near Munnar
At least 80 persons were feared to be trapped in a landslide at Rajamala near Munnar in Idukki district in Kerala. There were unconfirmed reports that three bodies were recovered from the spot.
The landslide is said to have hit a camp, which housed at least 80 tea estate workers, according to a report by India Today.
10:56
The area has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days.
10:50
On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department hadissued a red alert for the Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts."Isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Kerala and Mahe from August 5-9," the IMD had tweeted.
10:42
Kerala Forest Minister K Raju said that the information received from forest officials in the region was that it was a major landslide.
10:41
Since the power supply to the region was affected over the last few days, communication facilities like mobile phone were also affected.
10:41
A local panchayat member told a television channel that at least 20 houses in four hamlets of workers of a plantation were washed away in the landslide.
10:40
The number of people trapped was yet to be ascertained, said a local revenue official.
10:40
The landslide reportedly took place during the early hours of Friday. Though the area was around 20 kilometres from Munnar, rescue workers could not reach the area yet owing to the tough terrain and rough weather. A team of NDRF and fire and rescue personnel were rushing to the spot.
10:27
Though the place is around 20 kilometre from Munnar, it may take at least two hours for rescue teams to reach the spot due to the tough terrain and adverse climate, local sources told DH.
10:27
At least 80 people are feared trapped in a massive landslide at Rajamala about 20 km from Munnar in Idukki district.
10:26
Hello readers and welcome to our coverage of the massive landslide near Munnar.Track this blog to get latest updates on the massive landslide at Rajamala. Stay tuned for live updates.
