Musk to brief Modi on Tesla's India investment plans

Musk to brief Modi on Tesla's India investment plans in US meeting

Tesla last year shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 21 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 00:02 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photos

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk will directly brief Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base there, a source with direct knowledge said.

The meeting, the first at a high level to discuss the expansion, will take place on Tuesday during Modi's state visit to the United States, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussions will be private.

Track live updates of PM Modi's US visit here

Executives of the US automaker visited India and held talks with Indian bureaucrats and ministers last month on establishing a manufacturing base for cars, and also to make batteries in India.

Musk will discuss investment plans and outlook with Modi, the source said, describing the planned discussion as a "high-level meeting about India's economic potential".

"Tesla has very strong plans for India, including looking at manufacturing," the person added.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters queries. An Indian government spokesperson did not respond to a request made outside of business hours.

Tesla last year shelved its India entry plans due to high import tax structures, but has renewed talks in recent weeks by sharing plans with Indian officials about a manufacturing base there, which India has long sought.

Modi's meeting with Musk, who owns Twitter, will assume greater significance as it comes days after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey accused India of threatening to shut down the platform for not complying with content takedown orders during a 2020-2021 protest. India called the allegation an "outright lie".

Musk has not commented on the episode, which caused a political storm in India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
World news
Business News
Tesla
Elon Musk
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 