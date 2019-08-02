Muslim parties, saints hail daily Ayodhya case hearing

Both the Hindu and Muslim parties involved in the Ayodhya dispute have hailed the Supreme Court's decision to hear the matter daily from August 6 after efforts to find a negotiated settlement failed.

"We want an early resolution of the dispute... we welcome the decision to hear the matter on a daily basis... we will abide by the verdict of the court," Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim plaintiffs in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, said.

Ansari said that the politicians had turned the Ayodhya dispute into a "political issue". "The decision of the court will resolve the matter once and for all," he added.

Mahant Paramhans Das, a Hindu seer, said that the apex court should give its decision as early as possible. "Five months were wasted in trying to resolve the dispute through negotiations," the seer said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the decision and expressed hope that the issue would now be resolved. "There was no need to explore the possibilities of any compromise on the issue... for us it's a matter of faith... it cannot be negotiated," said a senior VHP leader in Ayodhya.

Former BJP MP and Ram Janambhoomi Trust member Ram Vilas Vedanti had opposed the mediation efforts, saying that the members of the SC-appointed panel had no background about the Ayodhya issue. "The members of the panel are not familiar with the history and traditions of Ayodhya," he had said.

The chief priest at the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das also said that medication efforts were a "waste of time".

VHP leaders had even refused to take part in the discussions while the Muslim representatives also kept distance with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar, who was a member of the SC-appointed panel.