My fight will be 10 times stronger: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his fight will continue and would be "ten times stronger".



Gandhi's comments came in Mumbai, a day after he formally tendered his resignation from the post of party president.



"It will be ten times stronger than what you have seen in last five years," Gandhi said, after a court appearance in a defamation case filed against him for linking the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh to the RSS.

"It is a fight for ideology...I am standing with the poor, the farmers and workers...there are (political and personal) attacks (on me)...I am enjoying," the Congress leader said.

In the defamation case, he was released on a surety of Rs 15,000.

On arrival, he was given a grand welcome by Congress workers and leaders.

The Congress workers in Mumbai raised slogans in his support and requested him to take back his resignation.