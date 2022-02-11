N Chandrasekaran gets another term as Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has got a second term with the board of the salt-to-software conglomerate extending his term by another five years.

“At its meeting on Friday, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran,” the Tata Sons said in a statement.

Popularly known as Chandra (58), he was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in February 2017, a few months after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry from the post.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase,” said Chandrasekaran.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Trusts, who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

“The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years,” a Tata Sons statement said.

The re-appointment comes just weeks after Tata Group took over the government-controlled carrier Air India, regaining ownership of the airline after nearly 70 years, which is a matter of prestige for the company.

