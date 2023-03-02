Nagaland Election Results Live: Over 72% turnout recorded in repolling

  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 04:30 ist
Track live updates of the Nagaland Assembly Election counting here.
  • 04:29

    Nagaland Election Constituency-wise Result Live: NDPP-BJP alliance likely to sweep polls

  • 04:28

    Over 72% turnout recorded in Nagaland repolling

    Over 72.29 per cent of the 3,248 voters cast their votes in the re-polling in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday, officials said.

    Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer VShashank said that the re-polling was held smoothly in the four polling stations and no untoward incident was reported.

    The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the re-polling in four polling stations at New Colony polling station (Zunheboto constituency), Pangti-V (Sanis), Jaboka Village (Tizit), and Pathso East Wing (Thonohy) but election officials in Nagaland did not explain to the media the reasons.

  • 04:26

