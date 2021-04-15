Narayanan welcomes CBI probe into conspiracy angle

Nambi Narayanan welcomes CBI probe into conspiracy angle

Nambi Narayanan also wanted to know who hatched the conspiracy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 22:40 ist
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Credit: PTI Photo

ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayanan has welcomed the Supreme Court order to probe into conspiracies suspected in the nearly three-decade old ISRO espionage case, even as the police officials who investigated the case lamented that the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by justice D K Jain did not hear them.

The Supreme Court constituted the D K Jain committee in 2018 to find appropriate actions against three police officials who took key roles in initiating the case in 1994 and the committee had taken a statement by Narayanan, but the statement of the police officials was reportedly not taken.

Narayanan reacted that already it was a widely accepted fact that there was a conspiracy in the cases against him. He also wanted to know who hatched the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the police officers who investigated the case, who already retired from service, told a section of media that the Jain committee did not hear their versions before finalising its report. One of the officers also said that there were genuine grounds for initiating the investigation against Narayanan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
ISRO
Nambi Narayanan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 