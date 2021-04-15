Nambi Narayanan welcomes CBI probe into conspiracy angle

ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayanan has welcomed the Supreme Court order to probe into conspiracies suspected in the nearly three-decade old ISRO espionage case, even as the police officials who investigated the case lamented that the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by justice D K Jain did not hear them.

The Supreme Court constituted the D K Jain committee in 2018 to find appropriate actions against three police officials who took key roles in initiating the case in 1994 and the committee had taken a statement by Narayanan, but the statement of the police officials was reportedly not taken.

Narayanan reacted that already it was a widely accepted fact that there was a conspiracy in the cases against him. He also wanted to know who hatched the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the police officers who investigated the case, who already retired from service, told a section of media that the Jain committee did not hear their versions before finalising its report. One of the officers also said that there were genuine grounds for initiating the investigation against Narayanan.