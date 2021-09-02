Naseeruddin Shah condemns groups of Indian Muslims supporting Taliban

Actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disapproval towards sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, labelling it 'dangerous'.

In a video shared on social media, the veteran actor said that it is worrisome for the world that the Taliban have reclaimed the war-torn country, but some sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the barbarians is no less dangerous.

He called on every Indian Muslim to ask themselves if they want reform and modernity from their religion or if they want to revive the barbarism of the old times.

"I am an Indian Muslim and like Mirza Ghalib had said, my relationship with Allah is seamless, I don't need a political religion," he said. Shah said 'Hindustani Islam' has always differed from Islam around the world. "May God never bring about a time where it changes to an extent that we cannot recognise it," Shah said.

Shortly before the US was due to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, the Taliban took control of the country on August 15 quickly, catching the international community off guard.

The militant group has declared amnesty and assured civilians that this time, they will respect human rights and protect women's right to education and work.