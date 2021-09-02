Naseeruddin Shah condemns those celebrating Taliban

Naseeruddin Shah condemns groups of Indian Muslims supporting Taliban

In a video shared on social media, the veteran actor said those who are celebrating should question themselves

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 14:06 ist
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disapproval towards sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, labelling it 'dangerous'.

In a video shared on social media, the veteran actor said that it is worrisome for the world that the Taliban have reclaimed the war-torn country, but some sections of Indian Muslims celebrating the barbarians is no less dangerous.

He called on every Indian Muslim to ask themselves if they want reform and modernity from their religion or if they want to revive the barbarism of the old times.

"I am an Indian Muslim and like Mirza Ghalib had said, my relationship with Allah is seamless, I don't need a political religion," he said. Shah said 'Hindustani Islam' has always differed from Islam around the world. "May God never bring about a time where it changes to an extent that we cannot recognise it," Shah said.

Shortly before the US was due to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, the Taliban took control of the country on August 15 quickly, catching the international community off guard.

The militant group has declared amnesty and assured civilians that this time, they will respect human rights and protect women's right to education and work.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naseeruddin Shah
Afghanistan
India News
Taliban

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 