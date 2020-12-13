Nation remembers martyrs who defended Parliament: Prez

Nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down lives defending Parliament: President Kovind

  • Dec 13 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 11:40 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending Parliament on this day in 2001.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

“The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror,” Kovind tweeted. 

