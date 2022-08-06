Dhankhar's rich experiences to benefit nation: Murmu

Nation will benefit from your rich experience of public life: Prez to VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar was declared winner in the vice presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 22:25 ist
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: Agency Photos

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the next Vice President of the country and said the nation will benefit from his long and rich experience in public life.

Dhankhar was declared winner in the vice presidential election with 528 votes in his favour against 182 bagged by joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

He will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu who demits office on August 10.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure," Murmu tweeted. 

Check out DH's latest videos

