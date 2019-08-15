National flag: History and other facts

India marks its 73rd Independence Day on this 15th August. This day brings a sense of pride and freedom on every Indian.

We feel proud about our century-long history, we take pride in defeating the British and freeing the country from their grip, and also pay respect to the country by hoisting the national flag.

The flag plays an important role in representing one particular country, community or a nation. In India, the first flag is had been hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Calcutta. At that time, the flag flaunted only three horizontal stripes of red, yellow and green.

In Paris, by Madame Cama, the second time the flag was hoisted in 1907, side by side, also exhibited at a socialist conference in Berlin.

Dr Annie Besant and Lokmanya Tilak hoisted the third flag during the home rule movement. This flag had five red and four green horizontal strips arranged alternately, with seven stars in the saptarishi configuration super-imposed on them. In the left-hand top corner, was the Union Jack. It also included a white crescent and star in one corner.

In 1921, a flag prepared by an Andhra youth was presented before Gandhiji. the red and green hue in the flag represented the Hindu-Muslim community. In addition to red and green, Gandhiji had adviced to add white in the middle thinking of the remaining communities of India and the spinning wheel to showcase the country as a progressing one.

A resolution was passed In the year of 1931, adopting a tricolour flag comprising Saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi's spinning wheel in the middle.

For the first time, on July 22, 1947, during the advent of independence, the constituent assembly adopted the tricolour flag, with a change in the middle of the flag, replacing Gandhi's spinning wheel with emperor Ashoka's' dharma chakra as the emblem of the flag.

In the flag, Saffron comprehends strength and courage of the country, the white middle represents peace and truth whereas, the last green band indicates fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. The Dharma chakra in the middle highlights the fact that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.

As a matter of fact, the first design of the flag was envisioned by Pingali Venkayaa, also known as Jhanda Venkaiyaa, is a famous freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, who also had published a book showcasing thirty designs of what could make the Indian flag. During a meeting withy mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada, his design of the national flag got approved.

A great change in the code of our Indian flag took place on 26 January 2002, further allowing Indian flag to be hoisted everywhere including homes, factories, and offices. Previously, the flag could only be hoisted during national days, but with this new change, flags can be displayed anywhere anytime irrespective of place and time.