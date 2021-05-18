National Gallery of Modern Art launches app for virtual tour

Now it will be possible for art aficionados to view the exhibits at the National Gallery of Modern Art here, listen to anecdotes and stories related to them on their smartphones anywhere, anytime with the launch of its audio-visual guide app.

The NGMA made this announcement on Tuesday on the occasion of International Museum Day.

The app is available on both the Google Play and the App Store.

To listen to the narrations, users need to download the app and navigate the content using the numbers mentioned. The same numbers will be on display next to the artwork at the museum, the NGMA said in a statement.

A web version of the app is also available and can be accessed by just scanning the QR code at location. The NGMA app and tours are free for all users.

"The museum tours are a rich mix of images, videos and voice. They aim to enhance the viewing experience of the visitors at the museum and also enable one to 'visit' the art works virtually.

"The text is written in an interesting storytelling format with details about the artist, the thought behind the art work and the techniques used in creating the piece," it said.

Speaking about the launch, NGMA Director General Adwaita Gadanayak said the app was a major landmark.

"It will help people connect with art in an intimate way. I especially hope that our children and youth will use the app prolifically, experiencing art as a vital expression of the human spirit," Gadanayak said. PTI ASG HMB