36 new faces inducted into Modi Cabinet in reshuffle

Effecting a major rejig in the second year of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers from his Council of Ministers including those handling key portfolios of health, education, telecom, IT and Information and Broadcasting and 46 inducted with 36 new faces including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane.

While Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was dropped in wake of mounting criticism of his ministry's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, what came as a surprise was the resignations of IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, who were the media faces of Modi government, being fielded to counter the government's criticism on issues ranging from media freedom to social media rows. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Gangwar who had months ago complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the Covid management situation in his constituency, also put in his papers.

With these three ministers — Prasad, Javadekar and Gangwar gone — the only minister left from the Vajpayee era in the Modi Cabinet is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda (68) put in his papers after BJP chief JP Nadda called him, springing a surprise. Indications are that some of them will be pressed into party work, where a number of key vacancies exist.

Earlier Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot had resigned after he was made Governor of Karnataka on Tuesday.

A total of 15 Cabinet Ministers and 28 Ministers of State were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, taking the total number of ministers in the Modi government to 81. After the reshuffle, 47 ministers of the Modi Cabinet belong to OBC/SC/ST but no new Muslim minister was inducted, which leaves Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as a lone member from the community in the Cabinet.

The age of inductees ranged from 35-year-old Nisith Pramanik from West Bengal to 69-year-old Narayan Rane as the government sources claimed that with this reshuffle, Modi has got the youngest Cabinet in the history of India, where the average age of Council of Ministers is now 58, signalling a succession plan for the future, which the BJP has been doing by promoting second rung and third rung leaderships through such exercises time and again.

There has been an attempt to add professional expertise to the Modi Cabinet, which has often faced the problem of a talent deficit. The new team has 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven former bureaucrats. Seven ministers have PhDs while three are MBAs and 68 graduates.

Barring the top four ministries at Raisina Hill, other key ones have gone for an overall. It's an attempt to reset governance amid a growing perception in the BJP that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image took a beating on the issue of Covid-19 handling and as such it will be interesting to see who get the key ministries like education, health and some related to infrastructure to bring the economy back on its rails.

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo were also dropped days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried detailed reviews of the performance of ministers in back to back meetings.

In contrast, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, former IPS officer R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur were elevated to the Cabinet-level amid perception of their having worked well in the respective ministries. Gujarat, the home state of Mandaviya and Rupala and Himachal Pradesh, the home state of Anurag Thakur are going to the polls next year.

Inducting nearly three dozen new faces ahead of the 2021 state polls in six states including Uttar Pradesh, which is crucial to BJP's performance in general elections, the Modi government reached out to OBCs, SCs and STs in a big way. Seven more ministers were inducted from UP, where elections are due next year and BJP is facing huge anti-incumbency. With this, UP has 14 ministers in the Modi cabinet including Modi himself, who is an MP from Varanasi. Of the seven new entrants in the Cabinet from UP, five hail from OBC (Other Backward Castes) and one each from the Brahmin and SC communities through which BJP has sought to counter "Thakur tilt" allegations against Yogi Adityanath government.

The induction of Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh as a Cabinet minister was a foregone conclusion after he had delivered Madhya Pradesh back to BJP last year after defecting from Congress from his band of supporting MLAs. Scindia is tipped to get a key portfolio.

For Sonowal, the former Assam Chief Minister it was a recognition of his services as Assam's first Chief Minister and then making way quietly for Himanta Biswa Sarma for chief ministership after polls this year. Rane's induction is an indication of some big game plan in Maharashtra in future, where an Opposition alliance led by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is ruling.

By inducting Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, the JD-U's R C P Singh and the LJP's Pashupati Paras in the Council of Ministers, the BJP has sought to firm up its coalition after having lost key allies like Shiv Sena and SAD in the last two years.

Other prominent inductees were BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw, a former IAS officer, Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ajay Bhatt, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil.

The reshuffle, seemingly, a complete overhaul, sought to combine a package of energy, experience, expertise and election priorities as the government attempted to send a message that it is open to course correction.

BJP cited the Cabinet reshuffle as an attempt to bring in the SC/STs and OBCs into decision-making which indicates an attempt by the Modi-led BJP to shift the social base of BJP from the upper caste domination of the past.

Regional representation was also sought to be balanced. Among the new ministers, four each are from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka while three are from Gujarat and two each from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Rajasthan and Assam got one each.

