86% of total active Covid-19 cases come from 10 states: Health Ministry

  • Jul 14 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 19:32 ist
A woman walks past a mural of frontline workers after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 per cent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 per cent of the total active cases (111,068 active cases).

Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of Covid-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases.

On Covid testing, he said that 22 states are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.

Responding to a question on the fatality rate, he said the national Covid-19 fatality rate is 2.6 per cent and it is coming down rapidly.

"Compared to the global case, fatality rate it is significantly lower," he added.

