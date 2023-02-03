AAP alleges MCD budget passed without informing party

AAP alleges MCD passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop

No reaction to the allegation was immediately available from the civic body officials

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget was passed by the civic body without keeping the ruling party in the loop.

No reaction to the allegation was immediately available from the civic body officials.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that they learnt through newspaper reports that the budget had been passed by the MCD and since this was the objective, the elections of the mayor and deputy mayor were deliberately delayed.

Read | BJP MLAs stage sit-in to demand payment of salaries to staff of Delhi-govt funded colleges

"It is a dangerous trend. The AAP, which came to power in the MCD, was not informed that the budget has been passed by the officers. This is wrongdoing," he claimed.

The AAP won 134 wards in the MCD polls in December while the BJP won 104 wards.

"The AAP has always kept the promises made in its manifesto. The budget is prepared by them and the job will be ours to work according to it. This is wrong," Bhardwaj said.

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they said.

The election of mayor and deputy mayor was stalled twice last month following ruckus among AAP and BJP councillors in the MCD House.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

MCD
India News
AAP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 