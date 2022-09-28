AAP betrayed Governor, won't attend Punjab Assembly session on September 29: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government for bringing a confidence motion in the state Assembly and said its MLAs won't be attending the House Thursday as the ruling outfit "betrayed" the Governor and running away from discussion on burning issues.

Addressing the media here, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said he along with another party MLA will not attend the session on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had moved the confidence motion on Tuesday, the opening day of the state Assembly session, which will continue till October 3.

The session was convened after Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod for it, after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session of the Assembly.

Earlier, the Governor had withdrawn permission to hold a special session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a confidence motion only.

Punjab BJP leader Sharma on Wednesday accused the AAP of "betraying and cheating" the Governor by bringing the confidence motion.

The ruling AAP had listed stubble burning, goods and services tax and electricity issues but they did not take up these in the House, said Sharma adding that the ruling party violated the Constitution by bringing the confidence motion in the Assembly.

He said the Opposition wanted to raise issues like law and order, farmers' plight, illegal sand mining and crops damaged due to rain. Nobody had asked AAP to bring the motion, he said.

"You (AAP) are running away from the issues of Punjab and you now cannot face people," said Sharma.

Referring to the confidence motion, Sharma said this "drama" will again continue on Thursday and they cannot be part of it.

Asked whether they will attend the session on Thursday, Sharma asked, "The way they violated the constitution and the way they disrespected the constitutional post of the Governor and betrayed him, should we be part of it (session) till this drama continues."

When pressed whether they will boycott the session on Thursday, he said that is what he was saying.

Referring to the party's mock session held on Tuesday, Sharma said people of Punjab felt that the real issues were taken up in the "Janta di Vidhan Sabha".

The BJP on Tuesday had held the "Janta di Vidhan Sabha" and had even moved the "no-confidence" motion against the AAP government.

At the BJP's mock session, six resolutions were taken up, including those related to drugs, plight of farmers, law and order and "non-fulfilment" of the promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.