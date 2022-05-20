AAP protests in Bengaluru over closure of govt schools

AAP goes on 24-hr hunger strike in south Bengaluru against closure of govt schools

The party alleged that the schools have been closed down so that the land can be provided to private real estate firms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 21:18 ist

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a 24-hour hunger strike in south Bengaluru, demanding the reopening of three government schools in the Chickpet area.

The party alleged that the schools have been closed down so that the land can be provided to private real estate firms, and threatened to intensify its protest against the Karnataka government if its demands were not met.

"We have launched the protest as three government schools have already been closed down and now a boys' high school is also on the verge of being shut down," AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari told PTI.

"We are against closure of schools. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will stage a protest outside the residence of Education Minister B C Nagesh," he added.

Over 100 AAP workers joined by local residents gathered at the City Central Library in Bengaluru against the move to close down the boys' school in Sunkenahalli, holding banners and raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
Bengaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Protests

What's Brewing

I will definitely play IPL next year: MS Dhoni

I will definitely play IPL next year: MS Dhoni

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

 