After CAA implementation, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will lose citizenship, says Subramanian Swamy: Report

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, on Thursday, said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will soon lose their citizenships on the account of the CAA implementation, according to a report in The Hindu.

“The file is on Home Minister Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose their citizenship,” said Swamy, who was speaking at the University of Hyderabad for a lecture organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“CAA - a historical imperative beyond contemporary politics,” he said.

The report mentioned that Swamy, citing the Indian Constitution, said that people who take the citizenship of another country while being an Indian citizen would automatically lose their Indian citizenship and that Rahul Gandhi had opted for British citizenship for starting a business in England.

Although Rahul Gandhi can apply afresh for citizenship as his father Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian, he cannot apply using the credentials of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who he claimed was not an Indian national, the report said.

The former Union Minister said that the new amended citizenship law was not understood properly and that the people who opposed it had not read the Act itself. Swamy added that Indian Muslims were in no way affected by the Act.

It was ridiculous to argue that Muslims coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be considered for citizenship, Swamy said.