After PM's 'supari' remark, Sibal asks for names

After PM's 'supari to dent my image' remark, Sibal says let us know names, they must be prosecuted

Please let us know the names of these: 1) individuals 2) institutions or 3) countries,' Si

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 12:45 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that some people have given 'supari (contract)' to dent his image, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the PM to name them and said "let us prosecute them".

Addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal after flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train, Modi had said that some people are hellbent to sully his image and they have given a "supari" (contract) for this purpose, colluding with certain people sitting in India and also outside the country.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said, "Modi ji's charge: 'They have given a contract to..people…some within the country and some..,outside the country to dig Modi's grave'. Please let us know the names of these: 1) individuals 2) institutions or 3) countries."

"This cannot be a state secret. Let us prosecute them," Sibal said.

In his remarks, Modi had said, "There are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image. For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people."        

"Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country. These people have been continuously trying to spoil and dent Modi's image," he had said.          

But India's poor, the middle class, tribals, Dalits, backward classes and every Indian has become the security cover of Modi, which made these people furious forcing them to adopt new tricks, the prime minister had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kapil Sibal
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Veteran Tollywood actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Veteran Tollywood actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

DH Toon | 'Communal clashes emergency service'

DH Toon | 'Communal clashes emergency service'

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Chatter over chaats

Chatter over chaats

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

The fount of imagination

The fount of imagination

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

Wine & dine but keen on green

Wine & dine but keen on green

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

 