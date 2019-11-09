Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Sonia calls for party meeting

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has summoned a meeting of the party's working committee on Saturday morning to finalize the party stand on the Ayodhya issue.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet at 9:45 am on Saturday, barely an hour before the Supreme Court starts reading out it's verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue.

The CWC was earlier scheduled to meet on Sunday. The party has also cautioned leaders not to make any comment that could damage the political prospects of the Congress.