Ahead of LS polls, RSS-linked Muslim body to launch nationwide campaign to woo minority community

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 20:03 ist
RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) will launch a nationwide campaign to reach out to the minority community with the theme of "one nation, one flag, one national anthem", ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the organisation said on Wednesday.

MRM volunteers will spread the message of "true Muslim, good citizen" among members of the community under the campaign, it said in a statement.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked body said a three-day training programme will be organised for MRM volunteers and workers in Bhopal from June 8 to June 11.

RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar, who is also the MRM's chief patron, will be present at the training programme, it said.

Also Read | RSS-minded VCs in universities, ad-hoc teachers 'shining examples of nepotism': Kapil Sibal

The last training programme was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in 2021 and it was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, joint general secretary Krishna Gopal and senior functionary Ram Lal, the MRM said .

MRM spokesperson Shahid Saeed said that "ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch of the RSS will start a campaign to take the idea of 'one nation, one flag, one national anthem and one law' to the Muslim community across the country".

"Carrying the message of 'true Muslim, good citizen', MRM volunteers and workers will reach out to the minority community in every nook and corner of the country," he said in the statement.

Saeed said the MRM has chosen Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for organising the training programme in view of "a sizable population" of Muslims in the state.

"Muslim votes are moving away from the BJP's vote bank (in Madhya Pradesh). In the last election, Congress won the north and central assembly seats. The Muslim population is high in these two constituencies. North Bhopal has become a Congress stronghold," the MRM spokesperson said.

Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

