Modi lauds 'Ahmed Bhai's' role in strengthening Cong

Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

A most-trusted ally of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patel (71) died in the early hours of Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 10:12 ist
Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, PM Modi noted. Credit: PTI

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered.

Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, Modi noted.

Read: 'Lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel's demise

A top strategist of the Congress and a most-trusted ally of its president Sonia Gandhi, Patel (71) died here in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and had been critical for a few days. He had contracted Covid-19 and subsequently, developed complications.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

